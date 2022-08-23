WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 59,872 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

PG&E stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

