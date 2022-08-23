WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 85,976 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 642.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Cars.com worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 71,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $892.36 million, a P/E ratio of 164.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cars.com Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.