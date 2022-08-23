WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 50,257 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 387,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 363,636 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.59. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.