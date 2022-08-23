WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after buying an additional 93,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

