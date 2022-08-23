WorkQuest Token Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $182,379.08 and $290,067.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,505,106 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

