WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Down 0.1% This Week

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

