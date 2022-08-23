Zero (ZER) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Zero (ZER) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $98,606.49 and $6.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00307542 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,803,583 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.