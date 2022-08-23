Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $197,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

