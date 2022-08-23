Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.34.

ZM opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

