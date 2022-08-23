Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.51.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $357.93.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

