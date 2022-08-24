1,064 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

