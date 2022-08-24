2,126 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.