2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 179,800 Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Stock

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 179,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,330.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,156,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,854,526.54.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 129,700 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,592.18.

STGO stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.29. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.95 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Couloir Capital increased their target price on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 target price on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

