3,802 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $111,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,269 shares of company stock worth $18,590,741. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.84 and a 1 year high of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.