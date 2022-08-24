55I LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

