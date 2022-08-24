55I LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

55I LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

