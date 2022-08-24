68,434 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,940 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 860,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 115,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.