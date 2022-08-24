7,500 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $7,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 113,035 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.