85,812 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.27. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

