991 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

