Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

