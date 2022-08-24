Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Decreased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $996.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

