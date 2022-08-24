ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.