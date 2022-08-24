Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 592,619 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $19,856,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $10,922,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $10,875,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

ASO opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

