accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 570 ($6.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 695.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of £235.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,325.58. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 570 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32).
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
