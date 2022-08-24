accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 570 ($6.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 695.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of £235.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,325.58. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 570 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.