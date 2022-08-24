Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $2,225,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

AAP stock opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

