Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.68

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.68 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.38). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.44), with a volume of 273,861 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £612.19 million and a PE ratio of 3,562.50.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

