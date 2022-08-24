Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,997 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,277,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,589,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

