Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.