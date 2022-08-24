Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.