Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $971,000 Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HPF stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

