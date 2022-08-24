Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Asana Stock Down 1.9 %

Asana stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.89. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.