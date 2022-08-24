Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) by 228.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 901,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTA stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

