Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 351 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

