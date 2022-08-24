Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $7.32. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 342,412 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,023,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,116,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 17,700 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 497,600 shares of company stock worth $2,803,640. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

