Alex R. Lieblong Acquires 20,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.7 %

HOMB stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,123.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 49,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

