Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

