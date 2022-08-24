American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $68.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,266,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $813.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $82.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

