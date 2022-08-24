AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of AmerisourceBergen worth $177,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $148.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

