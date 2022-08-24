Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $7.65

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.49.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

