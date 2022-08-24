Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$39.13

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at C$33.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.47. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

