Analyzing Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $213.15 million 4.07 $82.36 million $0.87 15.69 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apollo Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Apollo Investment pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

