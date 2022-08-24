Analyzing Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enhabit and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 1 1 0 0 1.50 AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enhabit currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Enhabit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth 4.91% 6.49% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enhabit and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enhabit and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.71 $111.10 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $2.45 billion 1.14 $156.18 million $0.52 39.94

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of AdaptHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Enhabit on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth Corp. is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

