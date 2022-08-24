Analyzing InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Competitors

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares InPlay Oil and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.69 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.02

InPlay Oil’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InPlay Oil and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil Competitors 708 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 24.80%. Given InPlay Oil’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

