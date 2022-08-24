Analyzing Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) & Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Napco Security Technologies and Knightscope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Knightscope.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 12.29% 13.51% 10.55% Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Knightscope’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $114.04 million 8.49 $15.41 million $0.45 57.91 Knightscope $3.41 million 22.30 -$43.84 million ($2.19) -1.32

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Knightscope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Napco Security Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Knightscope on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Knightscope

(Get Rating)

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

