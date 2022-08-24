Angel Luis Mendez Sells 5,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00.

Angel Luis Mendez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$159.21 on Wednesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$229.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0445409 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$217.15.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

