Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.54

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.54 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 83.55 ($1.01). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 35,826 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.54. The firm has a market cap of £102.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

