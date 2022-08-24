Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,445 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,304,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

