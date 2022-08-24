Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

