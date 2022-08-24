Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $347,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 730,172 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,285,000 after purchasing an additional 460,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

